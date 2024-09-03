Mongolian tugrik to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Albanian leks is currently 0.027 today, reflecting a 0.295% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 1.080% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 0.027 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.026 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.416% increase in value.