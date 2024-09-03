Malagasy ariary to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to CFP francs is currently 0.024 today, reflecting a -0.069% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a -0.099% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.024 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.024 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.269% decrease in value.