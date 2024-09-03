Malagasy ariary to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Uzbekistan soms is currently 2.777 today, reflecting a -0.274% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a -0.263% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 2.787 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.766 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.318% decrease in value.