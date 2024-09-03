Malagasy ariary to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Thai bahts is currently 0.008 today, reflecting a -0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a 0.742% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0.008 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.007 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.421% increase in value.