Malagasy ariary to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Romanian leus is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a -0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a 0.992% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.362% increase in value.