Malagasy ariary to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 1.692 today, reflecting a -0.096% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a 0.732% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 1.693 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.671 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.417% decrease in value.