Malagasy ariary to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Norwegian kroner is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a 0.792% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a 1.994% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.500% decrease in value.