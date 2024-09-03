Malagasy ariary to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Laotian kips is currently 4.853 today, reflecting a -0.306% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a -0.322% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 4.868 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 4.837 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.267% increase in value.