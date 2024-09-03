Malagasy ariary to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 0.106 today, reflecting a -0.226% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a 0.252% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 0.106 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.105 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.363% decrease in value.