Malagasy ariary to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Jamaican dollars is currently 0.034 today, reflecting a -0.534% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a -0.247% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.035 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.034 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.370% decrease in value.