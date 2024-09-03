Malagasy ariary to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Honduran lempiras is currently 0.005 today, reflecting a -0.109% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a -0.575% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 0.005 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.005 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.458% decrease in value.