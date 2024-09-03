Malagasy ariary to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Guinean francs is currently 1.897 today, reflecting a 0.074% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a 0.336% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 1.898 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.886 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.399% decrease in value.