Malagasy ariary to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Egyptian pounds is currently 0.011 today, reflecting a -0.362% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a -0.616% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.011 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.011 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.379% decrease in value.