Malagasy ariary to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Colombian pesos is currently 0.918 today, reflecting a 0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a 3.320% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.924 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.886 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.874% decrease in value.