Malagasy ariary to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Chilean pesos is currently 0.204 today, reflecting a 0.905% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a 2.128% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.204 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.200 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.596% increase in value.