Malagasy ariary to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Botswanan pulas is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a -0.154% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a 0.383% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.667% increase in value.