Malagasy ariary to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 0.018 today, reflecting a -0.278% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a -0.232% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 0.018 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.018 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.360% decrease in value.