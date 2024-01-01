Lesotho lotis to Bulgarian levs today

Convert LSL to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 lsl
95.58 bgn

1.000 LSL = 0.09558 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8521.4741.6580.96818.245
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3011.7241.941.13321.348
1 USD0.9140.782183.081.3481.5160.88616.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho loti

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Bulgarian Lev
1 LSL0.09558 BGN
5 LSL0.47789 BGN
10 LSL0.95578 BGN
20 LSL1.91155 BGN
50 LSL4.77889 BGN
100 LSL9.55777 BGN
250 LSL23.89443 BGN
500 LSL47.78885 BGN
1000 LSL95.57770 BGN
2000 LSL191.15540 BGN
5000 LSL477.88850 BGN
10000 LSL955.77700 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Lesotho Loti
1 BGN10.46270 LSL
5 BGN52.31350 LSL
10 BGN104.62700 LSL
20 BGN209.25400 LSL
50 BGN523.13500 LSL
100 BGN1,046.27000 LSL
250 BGN2,615.67500 LSL
500 BGN5,231.35000 LSL
1000 BGN10,462.70000 LSL
2000 BGN20,925.40000 LSL
5000 BGN52,313.50000 LSL
10000 BGN104,627.00000 LSL