100 Lebanese pounds to Philippine pesos

Convert LBP to PHP at the real exchange rate

100 lbp
0.37 php

1.00000 LBP = 0.00369 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:44
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Philippine Peso
1 LBP0.00369 PHP
5 LBP0.01844 PHP
10 LBP0.03689 PHP
20 LBP0.07377 PHP
50 LBP0.18443 PHP
100 LBP0.36886 PHP
250 LBP0.92214 PHP
500 LBP1.84428 PHP
1000 LBP3.68856 PHP
2000 LBP7.37712 PHP
5000 LBP18.44280 PHP
10000 LBP36.88560 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Lebanese Pound
1 PHP271.10900 LBP
5 PHP1355.54500 LBP
10 PHP2711.09000 LBP
20 PHP5422.18000 LBP
50 PHP13555.45000 LBP
100 PHP27110.90000 LBP
250 PHP67777.25000 LBP
500 PHP135554.50000 LBP
1000 PHP271109.00000 LBP
2000 PHP542218.00000 LBP
5000 PHP1355545.00000 LBP
10000 PHP2711090.00000 LBP