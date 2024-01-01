Jamaican dollars to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert JMD to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
22.78 tmt

1.000 JMD = 0.02278 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1151.321.5191.340.91618.7130.7821.349
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1240.0050.009
1 AUD0.65899.62210.8820.60312.320.5150.888
1 SGD0.746112.9421.13410.68313.9670.5841.007

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 JMD0.02278 TMT
5 JMD0.11392 TMT
10 JMD0.22783 TMT
20 JMD0.45566 TMT
50 JMD1.13915 TMT
100 JMD2.27830 TMT
250 JMD5.69575 TMT
500 JMD11.39150 TMT
1000 JMD22.78300 TMT
2000 JMD45.56600 TMT
5000 JMD113.91500 TMT
10000 JMD227.83000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Jamaican Dollar
1 TMT43.89230 JMD
5 TMT219.46150 JMD
10 TMT438.92300 JMD
20 TMT877.84600 JMD
50 TMT2,194.61500 JMD
100 TMT4,389.23000 JMD
250 TMT10,973.07500 JMD
500 TMT21,946.15000 JMD
1000 TMT43,892.30000 JMD
2000 TMT87,784.60000 JMD
5000 TMT219,461.50000 JMD
10000 TMT438,923.00000 JMD