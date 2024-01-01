Isle of Man pounds to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert IMP to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
106,238 btn

1.000 IMP = 106.2 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7351.4721.6580.96818.22
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2421.7241.9421.13321.335
1 USD0.9160.782183.1061.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 IMP106.23800 BTN
5 IMP531.19000 BTN
10 IMP1,062.38000 BTN
20 IMP2,124.76000 BTN
50 IMP5,311.90000 BTN
100 IMP10,623.80000 BTN
250 IMP26,559.50000 BTN
500 IMP53,119.00000 BTN
1000 IMP106,238.00000 BTN
2000 IMP212,476.00000 BTN
5000 IMP531,190.00000 BTN
10000 IMP1,062,380.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Isle of Man pound
1 BTN0.00941 IMP
5 BTN0.04706 IMP
10 BTN0.09413 IMP
20 BTN0.18826 IMP
50 BTN0.47064 IMP
100 BTN0.94128 IMP
250 BTN2.35321 IMP
500 BTN4.70642 IMP
1000 BTN9.41283 IMP
2000 BTN18.82566 IMP
5000 BTN47.06415 IMP
10000 BTN94.12830 IMP