Hungarian forint to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Zambian kwacha is currently 0.074 today, reflecting a -0.394% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a 0.364% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 0.074 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.073 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.895% increase in value.