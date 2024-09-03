Hungarian forint to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Vanuatu vatus is currently 0.334 today, reflecting a -0.723% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -1.158% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 0.339 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.333 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.365% increase in value.