Hungarian forint to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Tanzanian shillings is currently 7.621 today, reflecting a -0.715% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.911% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 7.713 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 7.612 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.465% decrease in value.