Hungarian forint to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 0.023 today, reflecting a -1.622% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -2.156% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.024 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.023 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.864% increase in value.