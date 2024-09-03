Hungarian forint to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Russian rubles is currently 0.244 today, reflecting a -3.510% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -6.253% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.261 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.244 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.455% decrease in value.