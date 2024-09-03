Hungarian forint to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Malawian kwachas is currently 4.867 today, reflecting a -0.461% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -1.196% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 4.937 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 4.825 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.270% increase in value.