Hungarian forint to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Laotian kips is currently 61.929 today, reflecting a -0.612% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -1.432% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 62.926 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 61.929 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.339% decrease in value.