Hungarian forint to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Fijian dollars is currently 0.006 today, reflecting a -0.684% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -1.373% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.006 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.060% increase in value.