Hungarian forint to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0.005 today, reflecting a -0.220% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.060% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0.005 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.005 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.135% decrease in value.