Hungarian forint to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Albanian leks is currently 0.254 today, reflecting a -0.174% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.306% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 0.255 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.253 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.247% increase in value.