Croatian kuna to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Vanuatu vatus is currently 16.933 today, reflecting a -0.206% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.256% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 16.994 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 16.902 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.286% increase in value.