Croatian kuna to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0.960 today, reflecting a -0.383% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.591% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.965 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.960 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.340% decrease in value.