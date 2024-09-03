Croatian kuna to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Tajikistani somonis is currently 1.514 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.329% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 1.515 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.508 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.396% increase in value.