Croatian kuna to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 3,207.370 today, reflecting a -0.560% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.594% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 3,260.350 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 3,207.370 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.433% decrease in value.