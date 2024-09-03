Croatian kuna to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Seychellois rupees is currently 1.951 today, reflecting a 0.982% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 2.920% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 2.045 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.861 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 7.704% increase in value.