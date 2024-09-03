Croatian kuna to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 1,094.910 today, reflecting a 0.145% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.956% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 1,094.910 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1,082.870 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.184% decrease in value.