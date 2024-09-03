Croatian kuna to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Nepalese rupees is currently 19.136 today, reflecting a 0.056% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.054% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 19.136 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 19.107 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.056% decrease in value.