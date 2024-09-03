Croatian kuna to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 5.639 today, reflecting a -0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.013% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 5.659 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 5.627 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.420% increase in value.