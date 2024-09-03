Croatian kuna to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Malagasy ariaries is currently 646.620 today, reflecting a -0.252% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.363% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 650.941 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 646.620 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.371% increase in value.