Croatian kuna to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Lebanese pounds is currently 12,748.200 today, reflecting a -0.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.054% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 12,759.200 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 12,747.400 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.086% decrease in value.