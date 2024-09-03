Croatian kuna to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Cambodian riels is currently 580.148 today, reflecting a 0.234% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.122% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 580.855 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 578.724 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.160% increase in value.