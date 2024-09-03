Croatian kuna to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Kenyan shillings is currently 18.344 today, reflecting a 0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.023% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 18.383 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 18.324 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.245% increase in value.