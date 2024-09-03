Croatian kuna to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Haitian gourdes is currently 18.672 today, reflecting a -0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.281% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 18.736 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 18.653 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.384% decrease in value.