Croatian kuna to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Hong Kong dollars is currently 1.111 today, reflecting a 0.013% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.031% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.111 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.110 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.033% decrease in value.