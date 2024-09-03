Croatian kuna to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Guinean francs is currently 1,225.880 today, reflecting a -0.234% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.117% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,229.160 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1,218.690 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.702% decrease in value.