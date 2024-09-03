Croatian kuna to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Ghanaian cedis is currently 2.227 today, reflecting a 0.033% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.266% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 2.227 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 2.221 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.131% increase in value.