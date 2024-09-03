Croatian kuna to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Ethiopian birrs is currently 15.679 today, reflecting a -0.405% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -1.522% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 15.940 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 15.413 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.731% decrease in value.