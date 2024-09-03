Croatian kuna to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Algerian dinars is currently 18.980 today, reflecting a -0.220% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.491% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 19.080 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 18.980 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.209% decrease in value.