Croatian kuna to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Dominican pesos is currently 8.497 today, reflecting a -0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.010% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 8.505 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 8.483 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.186% increase in value.